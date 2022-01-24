Search icon
Republic Day 2022: Delhi metro to partially curtail services, THESE routes to be affected

DMRC will also shut services of THESE metro station on January 29, on the occasion of the Beating Retreat

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 24, 2022, 03:07 PM IST

On Republic Day, January 26, Delhi metro services will likely experience a change in timings and frequency due to security reasons. 

The service of the metro will be partially curtailed on Republic Day as a part of which four stations in the vicinity of Rajpath will down shutters in the morning hours.

The stations that will remain shut are:

- Central Secretariat
- Udyog Bhawan
- Patel Chowk  
-Lok Kalyan Marg

In addition to that, all metro parking lots will also remain closed from 6 am on January 25 till 2 pm on January 26, the DMRC said on Monday.

The services on Line-2 (HUDA City Centre/Samaypur Badli) of the Delhi Metro will be partially regulated on Wednesday. This is being done as part of the security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations as per the instructions of the Delhi Police, the DMRC said.

Entry and exit at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will be closed till 12 noon and the Central Secretariat station will only be used for interchange of passengers between Line 2 and Line 6, officials said.

Entry and exit at Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro stations will remain closed from 8:45 am to 12 pm. 

On the other hand, on January 29, on the occasion of the Beating Retreat ceremony, metro services at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations of Line 2 will not be available from 2 pm to 6:30 pm, the DMRC said.

However, interchange of passengers from Line 2 to Line 6 (Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh) and vice versa will be allowed at the Central Secretariat metro station during this period. 
Normal services at these stations will be restored at 6:30 pm, it added.

