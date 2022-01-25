Republic Day 2022: 939 police medals including 189 gallantry awards announced by MHA

The Centre has taken the initiative to announce as many as 939 police medals on the eve of Republic Day 2022, including 189 medals for gallantry. The announcement for the same was made by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday, January 25.

As per the Home Ministry's announcement on Tuesday, out of 939 medals, 189 have been granted for gallantry namely the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), 88 for Distinguished Service (PPM), and 662 for Meritorious Services (PM).

Out of the total number of gallantry medals announced ahead of Republic Day, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have bagged the highest amount. They have been awarded 115 Police Medals for Gallantry out of 189 total, for their courage and valour.

When it comes to the paramilitary forces, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has bagged the highest number of gallantry medals. The CRPF will receive a total of 30 medals while the Indo- Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashtra Seema Bal (SSB) will be awarded three each.

The CRPF is also bound to receive five President Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 57 Police Medal for Meritorious Service. The ITBP has bagged a total of 18 medals, including three Police Medals for Gallantry, three President`s Police Medals for Distinguished Service, and 12 Police Medal For Meritorious Service.

The President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) will not be awarded to anyone this year, according to the Union Home Ministry. In 2021, the PPMG was awarded to two police personnel from Jharkhand posthumously.

The Chhattisgarh police received a total of 10 Police Medals for Gallantry for controlling the left-wing extremism in the state. The Jharkhand Police got two medals, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh police got three medals each, Maharashtra police got seven medals and Manipur police got one medal.

The Republic Day parade is set to take place tomorrow, with several Covid-19 norms in place. This year, there will be no foreign dignitaries at the parade, and the tableaus from only 12 states and UTs have been allowed for the parade.