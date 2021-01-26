PM Modi greets nation on 72nd Republic Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (January 26) greeted Indians on the occasion of India’s 72nd Republic Day. "Wishing all the people of India a Happy #RepublicDay. Jai Hind!" Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद! Wishing all the people of India a Happy #RepublicDay. Jai Hind! January 26, 2021

The Republic Day Parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial. "He will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, the PM and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Rajpath to witness the parade," the ministry noted.

As per tradition, the national flag will be unfurled followed by the national anthem with a booming 21-gun salute, it said. The parade will commence with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the national capital with police barricades mounted at various important places in the city including ITO, Yamuna Bridge and other locations.

This has been done in view of the proposed tractor rally called by the farmer unions on Republic Day against the recently enacted central farm laws.

The Samkyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 41 unions leading protests against the Centre's farm laws, said their tractor parade will not enter central Delhi and it will start only after the official Republic Day parade on Rajpath concludes.

According to a Defence Ministry statement, a total of 32 tableaus -- 17 from states and union territories, six from the Defence Ministry and nine from other Union ministries and paramilitary forces -- depicting the nation's rich cultural heritage, economic progress and defence prowess will roll down the Rajpath at the Republic Day parade.

"School children will perform folk arts and crafts displaying skills and dexterity handed down from generations -- Bajasal, one of the most beautiful folk dances of Kalahandi in Odisha, Fit India Movement and Aatmanirbhar Bharat," the Defence Ministry said. A 122-member proud contingent of the Bangladesh armed forces will also march on Rajpath on Tuesday, the Defence Ministry said.

"The Bangladesh contingent will carry the legacy of legendary Muktijoddhas of Bangladesh, who fought against oppression and mass atrocities and liberated Bangladesh in 1971," it added.

The Indian Army will showcase the main battle tank T-90 Bhishma, infantry combat vehicle BMP-II-Sarath, mobile autonomous launcher of the Brahmos missile system, multi-launcher rocket system Pinaka, electronic warfare system Samvijay among others during the parade on Tuesday, the Defence Ministry noted.

The Indian Navy's tableau at the Republic Day Parade this year will showcase models of Indian naval ship (INS) Vikrant and naval operations that were conducted during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will showcase models of light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas and indigenously developed anti-tank guided missile Dhruvastra on its tableaus during the parade, the ministry noted.

Seventeen tableaux from various states and union territories, namely, Gujarat, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Tripura, West Bengal, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi and Ladakh will be showcased during the parade, depicting the geographical and rich cultural diversity of the country, it said.

It stated these tableaux will show the vision for Ladakh to be carbon neutral, the sun temple at Modhera in Mehsana District of Gujarat, tea-tribes of Assam, shore temple and other monuments of Pallava Dynasty in Tamil Nadu, Bhakti Movement and saints of Maharashtra, etc.

(With agency inputs)