Republic Day 2021 parade: Uttar Pradesh tableau displays Ayodhya's rich culture, Ram temple replica

Uttar Pradesh's tableau displayed the state's cultural city of Ayodhya and the Ram temple, which is under construction.

In the first part of the tableau, Maharishi Valmiki has been shown composing the Ramayana. In the middle part of the tableau, Ram Mandir, the epitome of Ayodhya's cultural identity associated with mass sentiments and devotion, was featured.

The mural showed embracing of Nishadraj and eating of Shabri's berry by Lord Ram, salvation of Ahilya, Kewat Samvad, Lord Hanuman bringing Sanjivani Buti, Jatayu-Ram Samvad, Ashok Vatika and other scenes from Ramyana.

The forepart of the middle tableau showed Deepotsava of Ayodhya, in which millions of earthen lamps are lit.

On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court had settled the fractious Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue going back more than a century and backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site. It also ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last August had performed the 'bhoomi pujan' of a Supreme Court-mandated Ram temple in Ayodhya. The Ram temple is scheduled for completion in 2023.

A total of 32 tableaux -- 17 of various states and UTs, nine of ministries and six from defence arm -- rolled down Rajpath. Tableau from a total of 17 states and UTs, including, Gujarat, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Punjab, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Ladakh and Delhi were a part of this year's Republic Day parade.