Google marks 72nd Republic Day with Doodle by Mumbai-based artist Onkar Fondekar

Google is honouring India’s 72nd Republic Day with its Doodle illustrated by Mumbai-based guest artist Onkar Fondekar, reflecting the range of vibrant cultures that bring the colorful nation to life. On this day 72 years ago, the Indian Constitution took effect and made official the country’s full transition to a sovereign republic.

With origins that stretch back hundreds of years, musical instruments such as the dholak (a two-headed hand drum) and the sitar (a long-necked stringed instrument), both featured in the Doodle artwork, are just a few examples of India’s rich heritage. It also includes a cricketer, a film director, a sitar player, a Bharatnatyam dancer.

From its distinctive architectural styles to the Bollywood film industry, India’s cultural impact is felt across the world, and today, there is much to celebrate. A majestic elephant with a mahout on him forms a prominent part of the artwork.

Full of traditional motifs, the artwork, however, doesn’t take away the fact that depicts that India is modern and progressive. A man clicking a selfie on his phone dressed in traditional Rajasthani attire is proof of the same.

Onkar Fondekar said, "I felt fortunate and happy that I got the opportunity to portray India on a global platform like Google Doodle. At the same time, I knew there were so many things, so much diversity and such a wide canvas I could illustrate."

"I drew inspiration from the people of India—the culture, traditions, history, and architecture," Fondekar said. He added that "unity" is what he hopes people take away from the doodle.