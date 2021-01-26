Republic Day 2021: Galwan martyr Col Santosh Babu awarded Mahavir Chakra posthumously

Colonel B Santosh Babu, who has been awarded Mahavir Chakra posthumously by the government on Monday (January 25), had laid down his life in the fight with Chinese troops in Ladakh. Belonging to the Suryapet district of Telangana, he is survived by his wife Santoshi, nine-year-old daughter Abhigna and four-year-old son Anirudh.

Santosh, the Commanding Officer of 16 Bihar Regiment, had been serving on the Indo-China border for the past one-and-half year and his family was looking forward to his transfer to Hyderabad. The colonel and 19 other soldiers of the 16 Bihar Regiment were killed in the clashes with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh on June 15, 2020.

An alumnus of Sainik School, Korukonda and the National Defence Academy, he got commissioned into the Bihar Regiment from Indian Military Academy, Dehradun and went on to complete the prestigious Defence Service Staff Course from Wellington before taking over the command of his Battalion.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had, on June 20, visited Santosh Babu’s house handed over the financial package announced by the state government.

He handed over Rs 4 crore cheque to the Colonel’s wife Santoshi and Rs 1 crore cheque to his parents, who requested him to deposit the amount for their granddaughter. He also handed over to Santoshi a letter of her appointment to Group-1 job and documents of allotment of a house site measuring 711 square yards in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

In November, the Telangana government appointed Santoshi as a trainee collector.

(With IANS inputs)