Republic Day 2021: Ex-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, singer SP Balasubramaniam awarded Padma Vibhushan
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and legendary singer SP Balasubramaniam have been awarded Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award of the country, on Monday (January 25).
Singer SP Balasubramaniam was conferred the honour posthumously.
'SPB' as he was fondly called died in 2020 after undergoing treatment for around two months.
Here is the full list of Padma Vibhushan awardees:
Shinzo Abe- Public Affairs- Japan
S P Balasubramaniam (Posthumous)- Art- Tamil Nadu
Dr. Belle Monappa Hegde- Medicine- Karnataka
Narinder Singh Kapany (Posthumous)- Science and Engineering- United States of America
Maulana Wahiduddin Khan- Others- Spiritualism- Delhi
B. B. Lal- Others- Archaeology- Delhi
Sudarshan Sahoo- Art- Odisha
Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi and former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, both of passed away in 2020, have been awarded the Padma Bhushan, the second highest civilian award.
Former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan has also been conferred the Padma Bhushan.
The Centre has honoured 102 people with the Padma Shri award, which include wrestler Virender Singh and famous musician Bombay Jayashri.
The Centre announced the Padma awards on Monday honouring 119 personalities from different fields like sports, medicine, art, literature and others for their distinguished work. The awards are conferred in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.