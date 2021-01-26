Republic Day 2021: Know Delhi Metro timings, parking details on January 26

The Delhi Metro services will be partially curtailed on Tuesday (January 26) Republic Day. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced a new set of guidelines asking commuters to avoid certain Metro routes on Tuesday as the country celebrates its 72nd Republic Day. The DMRC also announced that several Metro stations will have their exits and entry gates shut between 8:45 am and 12 noon on the Republic Day.

In an official release, DMRC said, "Services on HUDA City Centre-Samaypur Badli metro line will be partially regulated on January 26. Entry and Exit at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will remain closed till 12 noon on Republic Day." In an official release, DMRC said, "Services on HUDA City Centre-Samaypur Badli metro line will be partially regulated on January 26. Entry and Exit at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will remain closed till 12 noon on Republic Day."

The entry and exit at Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro stations will remain closed from 08:45 am to 12 noon on January 26, the release reads.

As per the information, apart from Metro services, parking lots for all DMRC Metro stations in Delhi-NCR will also be closed from 6 am on January 25 to 12 noon on January 26. Delhi Metro said that the step has been taken as part of the security arrangements on Republic Day. People are requested to plan their journey in advance and keep sufficient time in hand to avoid inconvenience.