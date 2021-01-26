Headlines

Republic Day 2021: Best Whatsapp messages, greetings, wishes, quotes to share with your family, friends

After India got freedom from British rule on August 15, in 1947, it took 2 years, 11 months and 18 days to complete the Constitution.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 26, 2021, 06:34 AM IST

Republic Day is celebrated every year by million of Indians on January 26. In India, January 26 is observed as the the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950. The Constitution of India the governing document of the country and it replaced the Government of India Act of 1935. After India got freedom from British rule on August 15, in 1947, it took 2 years, 11 months and 18 days to complete the Constitution. On Republic Day, Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force honour the freedom fighters who fought for the freedom of the motherland.

Here are some Republic Day wishes, images, quotes and greetings which you can share with family and friends:
 
- With respect in our minds and strength in our hearts, we remember the freedom fighters those who made this Republic Day possible. 

- On this Republic Day, let us take a pledge to respect our motherland and work for its development. 

- On Republic Day 2021, let us pledge to strive for equality for all our brothers and sisters. 

- On this Republic Day, may we all live in peace and harmony as we work together for the betterment of our motherland. 

- Let's salute the sacrifices made by freedom fighters and soldiers who made us realise the dream of an independent and unified India. Happy Republic Day!

- On this Republic Day, let's pray to have freedom to choose, freedom to live and freedom to dream...

- My heart swells with pride for India as I wish you a Happy Republic Day!

