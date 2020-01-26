Republic Day 2020: Multi-layered security cover deployed at Rajpath

A multi-layered ground and air security cover has been set up on the occasion of 71st Republic Day celebrations on January 26 in Delhi, with thousands of personnel deployed to maintain security, law and order in different areas, especially at Rajpath, the venue for Republic Day parade.

Several anti-aircraft guns on the ground, drones and CCTV cameras have been deployed to keep a strict vigil at Janpath where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind with chief guest for the Republic Day parade Brazilian President Jair Bolsanaro will be present.

Sharpshooters and snipers have also been deployed on top of high rise buildings to watch over the 8-km long parade route from Rajpath to the Red Fort, officials said.

At least 2,000 traffic police personnel will maintain the flow of traffic and ensure that the spectators reach Rajpath for the celebrations.

Metal detectors will be used for searching and frisking of spectators before entry into the enclosures. The recently launched Mobile Police Control Room Van will also be stationed at the venue for smooth and seamless communication. Parakram and Prakhar Vans will be deployed along the parade route to enhance security. A total of 500 X-ray machines and 1,000 CCTV cameras are installed on the parade route. In some places, facial recognition software, in more than 100 cameras, are installed.

Rajpath will remain inaccessible to the general traffic till 12 noon, and entry and exit gates of Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg metro stations will remain closed.

The security arrangement has been done in layers, with the first three layers of the security being handled by the Delhi Police, under the direct supervision of the two additional Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs). The Delhi Police will secure the New Delhi border.

While in the first layer, the police will check the passes of the people going through that route, the vehicles will be checked in the second layer. In the third layer, there will be physical checking.

In the fourth layer, the security unit of the Delhi Police will check the VIPs. They will also be accompanied by SWAT teams and a paramilitary force.

A traffic advisory has also been issued about the police's elaborate arrangement for route diversions for the Republic Day. No traffic will be allowed on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on Saturday till the parade gets over on January 26 (Sunday). The entry and exit will remain closed at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan from 5 am till 12 pm and Lok Kalyan Marg and Patel Chowk from 8.45 am to 12 pm on Sunday, it added.