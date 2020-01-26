Republic Day 2020: Google doodle captures India's rich cultural heritage on 71st Republic Day

Search giant Google, on Sunday, dedicated a special doodle to mark India's 71st Republic Day, which captured the country’s rich cultural heritage that permeates and unites the diverse nation.

From its world-famous landmarks like the Taj Mahal and India Gate to the wide array of fauna such as its national bird (the Indian peafowl) to classical arts, textiles, and dances, the doodle, designed by Singapore-based artist Meroo Seth, brings together the rich cultural heritage of the country.

The internet behemoth is known to mark landmark occasions and life and times of celebrated personalities with a special doodle on its homepage.

Last year’s doodle on Republic Day, designed by artist Reshidev RK, had featured Rashtrapati Bhavan in the background along with a display of the country’s iconic monuments and heritage.

In 2017, the Republic Day doodle had displayed one-half of the stadium, with the crowd at two corners, while a saffron-coloured band ran along the inner periphery of the semicircular track.

Search giant Google in its special doodle to mark the 68th Republic Day showed a stadium full of people amid a sea of tricolour decking up the arena.

Google had also marked the 65th Republic Day with a doodle featuring 'Jaanbaaz', BSF's motorcycle daredevils who delight the crowd at Rajpath with their famous pyramidal formation.

Republic Day marks the completion of India’s transition from the British Raj to an independent republic. It also represents the anniversary of the declaration of Purna Swaraj, which translates to “complete freedom,” by the Indian National Congress in 1929.

Festivities embody the essence of diversity found in one of the world’s most populous nations, celebrated over a three-day period with cultural events displaying national pride.