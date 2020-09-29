Reports of gang-rape victim's tongue being chopped off false: Hathras District Magistrate

The 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, died this morning at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.

Hathras District Magistrate Praveen Lakshkar on Tuesday refuted media reports of Hathras gang-rape victim's tongue being chopped off. He informed that all the four accused involved in September 14 gang-rape have been arrested.

"All four accused have been arrested. Under the SC/ST Act, her family has been given the financial support of Rs 10 lakh, in total. Reports of her tongue being chopped off are not true," the DM said.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, died this morning at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. She was struggling for her life under a ventilator in an Aligarh hospital for three days, after which she was shifted to Safdarjung, Delhi yesterday, but her conditions failed to improve in the slightest.

Giving details of the incident, the SP said that the woman had gone to the fields with her mother on that fateful day and had gone missing soon after.

She was later found brutally injured, with her tongue having a serious cut as she bit it while the accused attempted to strangulate her, he said.

The SP said initially they came to know that Sandip (20) had tried to kill her following which he was arrested the same day.

Later in her statement to the magistrate, the victim said that besides Sandip, Ramu, Lavkush and Ravi had raped her and when she resisted their attempts, they tried to strangulate her, leading to the cut in the tongue, the official said.

Later, Luvkush and Ramu were also arrested and the fourth accused was arrested on Saturday, the SP added.

The girl who was gang-raped on September 14 was brought to the Aligarh hospital the next day. She had injuries on the neck and was put on the ventilator, a JN Medical Hospital spokesman had said that day.