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Repolling in 77 booths in poll-bound West Bengal? Election Commission to decide after probe

The Election Commission of India is reviewing repoll demands in South 24 Parganas after multiple complaints of EVM issues and irregularities during the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 30, 2026, 05:27 PM IST

Repolling in 77 booths in poll-bound West Bengal? Election Commission to decide after probe
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The Election Commission of India has begun reviewing multiple requests for repolling in parts of South 24 Parganas district after the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 held on April 29. Officials said complaints have been received from several constituencies, prompting closer scrutiny before any final decision.

Complaints Across Multiple Constituencies

According to election officials, a significant number of grievances have emerged from four Assembly segments. Falta reported the highest number of complaints, followed by Diamond Harbour, Magrahat, and Budge Budge. These objections were filed shortly after polling concluded and have raised concerns about the conduct of voting in these areas.

Requests for repolling are not uncommon during elections and are typically submitted by candidates, political parties, or polling agents. Such demands usually cite issues like malfunctioning electronic voting machines (EVMs), allegations of booth capturing, voter intimidation, or violations of voting secrecy.

Allegations Prompt Detailed Review

Officials indicated that the nature of the complaints this time is serious enough to warrant extra caution. Allegations include possible tampering with EVMs, attempts to interfere with surveillance systems, and the use of suspicious substances on voting machines. Given the scale and gravity of these claims, the poll body has decided to go beyond routine procedures.

A senior official noted that the Commission is carefully assessing each complaint to ensure the integrity of the electoral process is maintained. The emphasis, sources said, is on verifying facts before making any decision regarding repolling.

Special Observer Sent for Ground Inspection

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has directed Special Observer Subrata Gupta to conduct field visits to the affected polling stations. Gupta has been tasked with physically inspecting the booths and interacting with local officials and observers to gather firsthand information.

This approach marks a shift from the usual process, where complaints are typically reviewed the following day without extensive on-site verification. Officials said the decision reflects the Commission’s intent to ensure a thorough and transparent assessment.

Serious Allegation Raises Concern

Among the complaints, one particularly troubling claim has surfaced from the Magrahat Paschim area in Diamond Harbour. It has been alleged that hidden cameras were used to monitor voters’ choices, raising serious questions about the secrecy of the ballot. Authorities have included this allegation in the ongoing investigation.

Decision Expected Soon

The Election Commission is expected to take a final call after reviewing the observer’s report. If the findings support the complaints, repolling in the affected booths could be conducted as early as Friday.
Officials подчеркнули that all decisions will be based on verified ground reports, with the primary goal of ensuring free and fair elections.

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