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'Repeatedly maligned': Mamata Banerjee condoles TMC leader Asish Banerjee's death

Asish Banerjee, a five-time TMC MLA from Rampurhat assembly constituency, was found dead at a party office on Sunday. Police officials recovered a suicide note from the site.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 16, 2026, 06:54 PM IST

'Repeatedly maligned': Mamata Banerjee condoles TMC leader Asish Banerjee's death
TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.
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Trinamool Congress (TMC) head and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has condoled the death of party leader Asish Banerjee. Asish, a former deputy speaker of the West Bengal legislative assembly, was found dead at a TMC office in Birbhum district on Sunday. His death has led to a political row as TMC leaders have accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of maligning Asish's reputation.

In a post on the social media platform X, Mamata wrote that she was "deeply disturbed" by the passing of Asish Banerjee. "What makes this tragedy even more painful is the immense mental and emotional strain he appears to have endured in his final days. As a five-term MLA, former Deputy Speaker and Chairman, Asish Da dedicated himself to bringing development to Rampurhat and undertook a large number of important works for the people. Yet, despite the work he did, he was repeatedly maligned, falsely accused and subjected to relentless pressure," she said. "The harassment and mental pressure he faced, despite his long record of public service, should make all of us pause and reflect on the human cost of relentless political hostility," the former CM added.

Asish Banerjee, a five-time TMC MLA from Rampurhat assembly constituency, was found dead at a party office on Sunday (August 16). Police officials recovered a suicide note from the site, where Asish had written that he was innocent of any wrongdoing linked to the Tarapith Rampurhat Development Authority (TRDA). Asish had previously served as chairperson of the TRDA. He also wrote in the note that attempts were made to malign him and added that entering politics was a mistake. In the 2026 West Bengal assembly election, Asish lost his seat to the BJP's Dhruba Saha by nearly 24,000 votes as the saffron party swept to power in the state for the first time.

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