Renowned social activist Baba Adhav passes away at 95; PM Modi condoles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the death of esteemed social activist and labour leader Baba Adhav, saying that he will be remembered for his lifelong efforts to empower the marginalised and promote labour welfare. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote: "Baba Adhav Ji will be remembered for his efforts to serve society through various causes, notably empowering the marginalised and furthering labour welfare. Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Veteran socialist leader and prominent activist Dr Baba Adhav, a renowned figure in Maharashtra's labour and social justice movements, passed away in Pune on Monday evening at the age of 95 years. He had been undergoing treatment at the Poona Hospital. Adhav -- revered across the state for his decades-long work for the deprived, unorganised, and marginalised communities -- dedicated his life to securing rights and dignity for hamals, rickshaw drivers, construction workers, labourers and other informal-sector groups. He played a key role in creating major worker-led initiatives, including the Hamal Panchayat, and championed transformative campaigns such as One Village - One Water Source.

Deeply influenced by Shiv, Phule, Shahu, and Ambedkarite ideology, as well as the Satyashodhak tradition, Adhav continued working for public causes even in his final months, advocating justice and welfare for the working class and vulnerable groups. Condolences have poured in from across the political spectrum. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also expressed grief, saying Baba Adhav's contributions to labour rights and social equity were "unparalleled" and that his demise marked "the end of an era in Maharashtra's social reform movement."

