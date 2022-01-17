Renowned Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj passes away at 83

Pandit Birju Maharaj, one of the most renowned and legendary Kathak dancers in India, has passed away at the age of 83, as reported by news agency ANI. The news was broken by the Kathak maestro’s relative on early Monday morning.

According to reports, Birju Maharaj died in his home in Delhi on late Sunday night after suffering a heart attack. He was playing with his grandson when his health took a toll and he fell unconscious, after which he was taken to Saket Hospital in Delhi.

Upon arrival at the hospital, the doctors declared him dead. As per reports, Pandit Birju Maharaj was diagnosed with kidney disease a few days back and was on dialysis since then. He was 83 years old at the time of his death.

Pandit Birju Maharaj was one of the most renowned and praised Indian artists, with a significant contribution to the world of dance over the course of his career. He was an exponent of the Kalka-Bindadin Gharana of Lucknow.

He was a master at narrating a story with intricate and graceful performances, with his moves and performances often involving instances from his own life. He came from a line of teachers, being a descendent of the Maharaj family of Kathak dancers.

Birju Maharaj started pursuing his love for dance at a young age and began training with his father, giving his first recital at the age of seven. He became a guru at the age of thirteen, after which he started teaching at the Bhartiya Kala Kendra in Delhi.

Birju Maharaj developed his own unique style of Kathak over the years, with his performances interlaced with detail and expression, through which he popularized dance-dramas in the country. His rhythmic performances and mastery of the art form also fetched him many awards and honours.