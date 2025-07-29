Renowned Indian astrologer predicts another temple stampede, warns against traveling to these areas in 2025

The year is left with only five months, and astrologer Sanjiv Malik has predicted that India would face more tragedies. He explained and revealed his prediction in the Supertalks podcast. Talking with the host on this topic, he predicted that the country might face another stampede at a temple.

India has witnessed many devastating tragedies since the start of this year. Now in its seventh month, the year 2025 might see more tragedies as a renowned past life expert or astrologer has predicted. The year saw a major stampede at Kumbh Mela, a major terrorist attack in Kashmir, a shocking plane crash and two temple stampedes. These deadly incidents occurred almost every month, making such incidents a recurring norm.

Stampede, monsoon, natural disasters- predictions of 2025

The year is left with only five months, and astrologer Sanjiv Malik has predicted that India would face more tragedies. He explained and revealed his prediction in the Supertalks podcast. Sharing his predictions about the future of India in the coming months of the year, Malik suggested few tragedies. Talking with the host on this topic, he predicted that the country might face another stampede at a temple. He said, “November mein stampede jaisa dikhai padh raha hai kisi Mandir mein (In November, there could be a stampede at some temple).”

When the host said that the incident might occur somewhere in the southern states, the astrologer said that though he cannot predict the exact place, but he is almost sure that the incident may occur in North India, likely in Mathura. Furthermore, he talked about this year’s monsoon. The expert predicted that the rainy season this year will be specifically harsh for everyone around the country. “Iss bar ki baarish sab ko rulayegi (this time the rains will make everyone cry),” he said.

The weather department also predicted that the monsoon this year would be earlier and more than the previous years.

“Bohot zyada chances dikh rahe hai ki jo bhi pahadi areas hai na, khaas taur pe yahan pe bohot dikkat aayegi. Natural disasters bohot zyada tang karenge (There are high chances that the hilly areas will face serious problems. Natural disasters are likely to cause a lot of troubles),” he said, giving a reference of the recent incident in Uttarakhand, in which a bus full of Kanwariyas overturned on its way from Rishikesh to Gangotri. Malik also warned about traveling in the latter part of the year and suggested that people should avoid travelling at that time, more specifically to mountainous areas.