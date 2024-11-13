At Alliant Energy, Anjum's leadership is more than technical expertise; she also implements sustainable energy solutions. Her responsibilities include overseeing the design, construction, and maintenance of large-scale solar projects, ensuring they meet high performance and sustainability standards.

Photovoltaic (PV) systems are becoming more popular these days due to their “availability, ease of implementation, and environmental friendliness,” researchers Aboubakr El Hammoumi, Smail Chtita, Saad Motahhir, and el ghzizal Abdelaziz wrote in their research article, “Solar PV energy: From material to use, and the most commonly used techniques to maximize the power output of PV systems: A focus on solar trackers and floating solar panels,” which was published on ResearchGate, a platform for scientists and researchers.

In spite of these benefits, partial shading and efficiency losses in photovoltaic arrays (PVAs) pose a very huge challenge to solar power generation, an issue which Shahroz Anjum has always addressed throughout her career. She stands out as a pioneer whose work is changing the face of solar power generation across the industry. Her innovative work at Alliant Energy, a power generation company, addresses the root cause of optimizing energy output under the worst conditions and sets efficiency records for solar projects. Her insights into how to best make real-world photovoltaic systems perform have made her one of the world's leading experts and advocates for sustainable energy.

At Alliant Energy, Anjum's leadership is more than technical expertise; she also implements sustainable energy solutions. Her responsibilities include overseeing the design, construction, and maintenance of large-scale solar projects, ensuring they meet high performance and sustainability standards. Her tactics have also contributed to strengthening the robustness of the company’s solar grid, an important skill in an era of growing energy needs and climate change.

With a Ph.D. from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Dhanbad, Anjum has given talks on new renewable technologies and authored more than 15 research papers that seek answers to the most pressing questions in solar technology, including partial shading on photovoltaic arrays. Her struggle to solve this persistent efficiency problem has made her an authority, with researchers and energy professionals widely referencing her insights. “It’s about going out and finding smart ways to solve difficult problems so that we can fully realize the potential of clean energy,” she said.

A respected figure in the renewable energy community, Anjum is also known for her dedication to mentoring the next generation of engineers and researchers. She is a member of the Early Career Board of the International Journal of Ambient Energy, where she reviews pioneering work in renewable energy and mentors emerging talent in the field. Her mentoring and uplifting of other young professionals, particularly women in STEM, also reflects her commitment to moving the industry forward through innovation and leadership. “The energy landscape is always changing, and mentoring young engineers provides them with the confidence and expertise to lead the change,” she added.