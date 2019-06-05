Renault board adjourns FCA merger meeting to Wednesday
Renault's board said, "The board of directors has decided to continue to study with interest the opportunity of such a combination and to extend the discussions on this subject."
Representational image
Renault's board has adjourned a meeting to examine the merger proposal pitched last week by Fiat Chrysler until Wednesday afternoon, the French carmaker said.
"The board of directors has decided to continue to study with interest the opportunity of such a combination and to extend the discussions on this subject," Renault's board said in a statement at the end of a three-hour meeting on Tuesday.