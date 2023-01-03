Remembering Savitribai Phule, first female teacher of India who reformed women's education in the country | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

Savitribai Phule played a unique role in paving the way for women with her revolutionary ideals and efforts to overthrow the elite-run educational system in the areas of education and equal rights. Savitribai Phule, a female icon regarded as the first female teacher in modern India, was born on January 3.

Who was Savitribai Phule?

Khandoji Nevse and Lakshmi's daughter, Savitribai, was born on January 3, 1831, in the village of Naigaon in the Maharashtrian Satara district. She later became a writer, a teacher, and an innovator of caste biases and hierarchies. A member of the Mali community, she was a Dalit woman. She married Jyotirao Phule, a 12-year-old social reformer who believed that women should receive an education, at the young age of 10. He started teaching Savitribai at home.

Jyotirao later enrolled Savitribai in a Pune school for teacher training, and the two later travelled to Bhidewada to establish the first school for girls, with Savitribai serving as its headmistress in 1848.Despite many obstacles in her way, Phule thrived and rose much above. It is said that while she was walking to school, upper-caste men stoned her and threw cow dung at her but she never let that break her spirit.

Savitribai's work and reforms

Savitribai established the Balhatya Pratibandhak Griha, also known as the "Home for the Prevention of Infanticide," as a day-care facility for sexually abused children, pregnant widows, and rape victims who were subject to prejudice. Additionally, she adopted Yashwantrao, a widow's son who later earned a degree in health.

To advocate for women's rights, she founded the Mahila Seva Mandal in 1852. She initiated a strike against Mumbai and Pune barbers to stand against the practice of shaving Brahmin widows heads. Phule founded the Satyashodhak Samaj ('Truth-seekers' society') in 1873 with the express purpose of promoting welfare.

This platform is open to everyone, regardless of caste, religion, or class hierarchies. Additionally, they began "Satyashodhak Marriage" in 1873, a refusal of Brahmanical rituals in which the engaged couple makes a commitment to advance equality and education. In order to provide access to water for members of the oppressed groups, she and her husband dug a well in their yard in 1868 as, the village's communal well was off-limits to them.

The British government eventually recognised her as the state's top educator in 1852. In 1854, her first book of poetry, titled "Kavya" (Poetry's Blossoms), was launched. In 1892, she launched Bavan Kashi Subodh Ratnakar, also known as "The Ocean of Pure Gems."