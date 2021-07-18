Remarks by UN experts on Khori Goan evictions unfortunate, abuse of position: India

India on Saturday termed as "abuse of position" remarks made by a group of UN Special Rapporteurs on Khori Gaon settlement in Faridabad and on Supreme Court directions and said the country's commitment to the protection of human rights is well established.

Responding to the press release issued by a group of UN Special Rapporteurs, the Permanent Mission of India in Geneva said it was issued without waiting for a response just two days after sending a joint communication to the mission.

"It is equally unfortunate that the Special Rapporteurs have made disrespectful remarks against the Supreme Court of India. It is a worrying trend and an abuse of the position of the Special Rapporteurs which seriously damages the credibility of the institution of Special Rapporteurs," the Indian mission said.

"India hopes the Special Rapporteurs will undertake genuine efforts to understand the importance of upholding the 'rule of law' in any democratic society and should desist from undermining the same," the mission added.

What UN Special Rapporteurs said

UN Special Rapporteurs on Human Rights had called upon India to urgently review its plans of razing Khori village and consider regularising the settlements so as not to leave anyone homeless.

A statement released by six special rapporteurs, who are a part of the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council, said, "We appeal to the Indian government to respect its own laws and its own goal of eliminating homelessness by 2022 and to spare the homes of 100,000 people who mostly come from minority and marginalised communities...It is particularly important that residents be kept safe during the pandemic."

The rapporteurs said the ongoing demolition and eviction, in the midst of the monsoon rain, would put at greater risk residents who have already been severely hit by the pandemic.

Khori Gaon eviction case

Last month, the Supreme Court directed Haryana and the Faridabad municipal corporation to remove all encroachments, consisting around 10,000 residential construction, in Aravali forest area near the village, saying "land grabbers cannot take refuge in the rule of law and talk of fairness".

A vacation bench of justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari sought compliance report from the state government's officials after removing all encroachments from forest land near Lakarpur Khori village in Faridabad district within six weeks.

India's response

The statement said India is fully aware of its international human rights obligations and has undertaken all requisite steps towards full implementation of all its human rights obligations.

"India's commitment to promotion and protection of human rights, including through its membership of the Human Rights Council, is well established," it added.