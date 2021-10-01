Headlines

Religious places in Delhi open, devotees to adhere to THESE COVID-19 guidelines

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority order has permitted the entry of devotees to religious places but prohibits large gatherings inside.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 01, 2021, 02:56 PM IST

After a gap of more than five months, religious places in the national capital have opened up for devotees from today. With the onset of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, religious places of worship in Delhi were shut down on April 19, following the imposition of a lockdown.

The Delhi government opened religious places for devotees from Friday with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines and standard operating procedures. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had issued fresh COVID-19 guidelines on Thursday in this regard.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority order has permitted the entry of devotees to religious places but prohibits large gatherings inside.

Latest COVID-19 guidelines for festivals

The DDMA has not granted permission to organize fairs, melas, food stalls, rallies and processions during the festivals.

Chhat Puja celebration is prohibited in public places and people are advised to celebrate the same at their homes.

The activities permitted and prohibited by the DDMA will continue up to October 15 at midnight. 

All event organisers will have to obtain requisite permission from the District Magistrate concerned in advance for organising the festival.

The capacity of each festival event site will be decided based on area and social distancing norms.

In closed places, a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed with a ceiling of 200 persons.

Each festival organiser will have to ensure separate entry and exit at each venue.

No person will be allowed to stand inside a pandal. Only sitting in chairs with social distancing norms will be allowed.

It will be mandatory for organisers to videograph the event or programme from the starting to the end on a daily basis.

District magistrates and deputy commissioners of police to ensure strict compliance with COVID-appropriate behaviour.

