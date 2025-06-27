The court has granted interim relief to the former chief minister, citing the Kumbh Mela stampede as an example.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday granted interim relief to former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in connection with the death of a YSRCP supporter during the party chief’s rally in Guntur district. The court has restrained state police from taking any coercive action against Reddy until the next hearing on July 1. The court was hearing a petition moved by the YSRCP leader seeking to quash charges against him in the case. The court has granted interim relief to the former chief minister, citing the Kumbh Mela stampede as an example.

Jagan Mohan Reddy in the convoy death case

A case was filed against Jagan Mohan Reddy for the death of Cheeli Singaiah in an incident that occurred on June 18. The 53-year-old Singayya was run over by a vehicle that was part of the Reddy's convoy during the rally at Satanapalle in Palanadu district. Reddy was travelling via the Etukuru bypass to visit Rentapalla village in Palnadu district to pay condolences to the family members of a party leader who had died by suicide due to alleged harassment by TDP leaders and police.