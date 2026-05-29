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Relief from heatwave soon? IMD warns of thunderstorm, hailstorm across country; predicts dust storm and hail in Delhi

IMD has warned of extreme weather across India, including heatwaves, thunderstorms, hail and heavy rains.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 29, 2026, 12:34 PM IST

Relief from heatwave soon? IMD warns of thunderstorm, hailstorm across country; predicts dust storm and hail in Delhi
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of highly unstable weather conditions across the country in the coming days, with a combination of intense heatwaves, thunderstorms, hailstorms and heavy rainfall likely to affect several regions simultaneously.

The advisory comes at a time when summer travel is at its peak, raising concerns over disruptions to road, rail and air transport networks across India.

North India faces storms, strong winds and hail

According to the latest IMD bulletin issued on May 28, parts of northwest India are expected to experience severe thunderstorms, dust storms, hail and heavy rainfall at least until May 31.

States including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have been placed under alert. Wind speeds could reach up to 80–100 kmph in parts of Uttar Pradesh, while gusts of around 90 kmph are likely in Delhi-NCR and neighbouring regions.

The weather department has also warned of possible damage due to strong winds and advised caution for travellers and commuters.

Heatwave conditions persist in several states

Despite storm activity in some areas, large parts of northern and central India continue to battle extreme heat. Severe heatwave conditions have been forecast for West Rajasthan, while Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and coastal Andhra Pradesh remain under heat alerts.

Banda in Uttar Pradesh recorded the country’s highest temperature at 47.5 degrees, highlighting the intensity of the ongoing heatwave. Warm night conditions are also expected in parts of Vidarbha.

However, IMD has indicated a temporary relief, with temperatures likely to drop by 6-8 degrees in northwest India due to increased thunderstorm activity.

Heavy rainfall likely in South, East and Northeast

Meanwhile, southern and northeastern India are expected to witness widespread rainfall. Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha, Lakshadweep, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh may receive heavy showers over the coming days.

The northeastern states are likely to experience continuous rain and thunderstorms into early June, which may affect travel plans due to slippery roads and reduced visibility.

Fishermen warned as sea conditions turn rough

The IMD has also predicted squally weather over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands until June 3, along with rough sea conditions across the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and Andaman Sea.

Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea due to strong winds and high waves, as weather conditions remain volatile across coastal regions.

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