Relief from heatwave soon? IMD predicts early monsoons in 2022, issues yellow alert in Delhi

Photo - EFE

The heatwave conditions in several parts of the country have had a severe impact on the people over the last few weeks. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest prediction suggests that the heatwave may fade away soon.

The IMD, in its latest weather forecast, has predicted that the monsoons are expected to arrive early in the country in 2022, as Andaman and Nicobar Islands are expected to receive their first seasonal showers of the year on May 15.

IMD said during its official forecast, “Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance into South Andaman Sea & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal around 15th May 2022.” This comes just as Delhi and several other states remain reeling under a heatwave.

Meanwhile, IMD’s Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, “Normally, monsoon advances over the Nicobar Islands on May 15 and covers Mayabunder, the extreme north point in the Andaman islands by May 22.”

The MeT department has predicted that rains and gusty winds will lash the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for a total of five days, while rains can also be expected in parts of Kerala-Mahe and Lakshwadeep over the next five days.

Madhavan Rajeevan, former Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences said on Twitter, “India Meteorological Department extended range forecasts have consistently suggested favourable conditions for an early monsoon onset over Kerala and its northward movement.”

Though monsoons are expected to hit the country early this year, as many as 29 cities across India are currently experiencing heatwave conditions. Many cities had the maximum temperature touch 44 degrees Celsius on Thursday, while the temperature touched 48 degrees in a few cities of Rajasthan.

Parts of Delhi also witnessed temperatures as high as 44 to 45 degrees Celsius on Thursday, with heatwave conditions prevailing over certain parts of the national capital. IMD has predicted that these conditions are expected to prevail for a few more days.

Further, the MeT department has issued a yellow alert in Delhi in view of the heatwave on Friday and Saturday, while an orange alert has been issued to caution people about a severe heatwave on Sunday.

READ | 2nd Global Virtual Summit on Covid: PM Modi pitches for reforms in WHO, streamlining vaccine approval process