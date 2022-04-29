Relief from heatwave: North India likely to witness rain, thunderstorm next week

File Photo

After witnessing heatwave since a long time, several parts of northern India are likely to get some relief between May 4 to May 7. As per a recent tweet by independent forecaster, a pre-monsoon dust storm, thunderstorms and rain is likely in Punjab, Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The weather forecast was shared by the Vice president of Meteorology and climate change at SkymetWeather, Mr. Mahesh Palawat via Twitter.

He tweeted, “Relief from ongoing #Heat wave is expected by May 4th. #Pre monsoon #dust storm, #Thunderstorm and #rain is possible between May 4 and 7. Mostly during late afternoon/evening over #Punjab, #Haryana, #Delhi & west #UP."

Also, READ: Meet Manu Gulati, Delhi government school teacher who has become a viral sensation

Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed an intense heatwave on Wednesday after getting a brief relief for six days. The Safdarjung observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius, the highest in April in 12 years.

The national capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius on April 18, 2010. The all-time high temperature for the month was 45.6 degrees Celsius recorded on April 29, 1941.

The mercury leaped to 46 degrees Celsius at Sports Complex, making it the warmest place in the capital.

Ridge (45.1 degrees Celsius), Mungeshpur (45.8 degrees Celsius), Najafgarh (45.4 degrees Celsius) and Pitampura (45.2 degrees Celsius) recorded the maximum temperature at least five notches above normal.

"A maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius is normal at places like Churu, Barmer, Bikaner and Sriganganagar in Rajasthan, but 45-46 degrees Celsius in the plains of north India by April-end is quite unusual," independent meteorologist Navdeep Dahiya said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an "orange" alert, warning the city residents of a severe heatwave on Friday.

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- "green" (no action needed), "yellow" (watch and stay updated), "orange" (be prepared) and "red" (take action).

The mercury at the Safdarjung observatory is expected to breach the 44-degree mark on Friday, it said.

Delhi may also see a partly cloudy sky, light rain and a dust storm with winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour on Friday and Sunday, which may provide temporary respite.

(With PTI Inputs)