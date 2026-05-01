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Relief for Pawan Khera: Congress leader dodges arrest in Himanta Sarma's wife case, gets anticipatory bail

Arguing for Khera’s anticipatory bail, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi slammed Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma as a "constitutional cowboy," saying Dr Ambedkar "would turn over in his grave" at such conduct. Singhvi called Khera’s custodial arrest in the defamation case filed by Sarma’s wife.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : May 01, 2026, 12:18 PM IST

Relief for Pawan Khera: Congress leader dodges arrest in Himanta Sarma's wife case, gets anticipatory bail
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Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday granted anticipatory bail from the Supreme Court over remarks against Assam CM Himanta Sarma's wife. The bench, comprising Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice AS Chandurkar, has rejected the Gauhati High Court's earlier order that had refused him protection from arrest.

Pawan Khera gets pre-arrest bail 

On Sunday, Khera moved the Supreme Court against an April 24 order of the Gauhati High Court rejecting his anticipatory bail plea. Arguing for Khera’s anticipatory bail, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi slammed Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma as a "constitutional cowboy," saying Dr Ambedkar "would turn over in his grave" at such conduct. Singhvi called Khera’s custodial arrest in the defamation case filed by Sarma’s wife unnecessary, noting no flight risk and that charges, including a later-added forgery count under Section 339, are bailable. He termed it a politically motivated case of “venom and malice.”

On the other hand, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stressed the seriousness of alleged document forgery involving passport seals and QR codes, arguing custodial interrogation was needed to trace accomplices and possible foreign links, while claiming Khera had been “absconding.”

The case sparked when Pawan Khera, in a press conference on April 4, 2026, alleged that Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, held multiple foreign passports and undisclosed offshore assets. Following this, an  FIR was filed against him. Hence, Khera moved to the Telangana High Court and received one-week transit anticipatory bail from the Telangana High Court. However, the  Supreme Court stayed the transit bail, questioning the jurisdiction of the Telangana court and directing Khera to approach the Assam courts. 

On April 24, 2026, the Gauhati High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea, stating his custodial interrogation was required. The High Court observed that if Khera had made the allegations only against the Chief Minister, it would have been called political rhetoric but he dragged an innocent lady into the controversy. The High Court further said that it was not a simple case of defamation, adding that Khera was yet to prove his claims. Khera then approached the Supreme Court against the High Court order.

Why was a defamation case against Pawan Khera filed by Himanta Sarma's wife?

Khera had alleged that CM Sarma's wife holds three passports, from India, the UAE, and Egypt, and owns undisclosed luxury properties in Dubai, along with a company in Wyoming, USA. The Sarma family has strongly denied these claims and filed an FIR against the Congress leader.

 

(With inputs from ANI)

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