Relief for Noida residents; 16 localities now taken out of containment zone

In what comes as relatively better news for residents of Noida in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district, a few regions here have been removed from the list of containment zones, after reassessing the threat level of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak in the state. According to the latest information, 16 areas in Noida have been taken out of the containment zone.

At present, there are a total of 35 containment zones in the district, divided into two categories. According to the district administration, the first category includes zones where only one positive case of COVID-19 infection has been found. Such areas have been sealed within a radius of 400 meters.

The second category, on the other hand, includes all such zones where more than one positive case of COVID-19 infection has been found. These areas have been sealed within a one-kilometre radius. District officials have said that the first category includes 17 localities in the district, while around 18 localities in the district come under the second category.

The Category I zones are: Jalvayu Vihar, Tilapata, Dadupur Village, Surajpur, Chipayana Buzur, Tughlapur and Chi-2 in Greater Noida, and Sector 48, Sector 122, Salarpur, Sector 7, Parshvanath Presses (Sector 93A), Ajnara Daffodil (Sector 137), Chaprauli (Sector 168), NCR city village Girdharpur and Yakubpur village in Noida.

The Category II zones are: Noida Sectors 5, 8, 9, 10, 15, 19, 55; Nithari (Sector 30), Mamura (Sector 66), Skytech Matrott (Sector 76), Chauda village (Sector 22), Pi-1 Advocate Colony, Ace Golfshire (Sector 150) in Noida and Bisrakh in Greater Noida. It also includes Sadarpur, Nat Madhaiya, and Jaunchana villages.

According to reports, officials are, however, not cutting any slack when it comes to precautionary measures. The localities which come off the list of containment zones are to be consistently monitored by medical teams up to 28 days after the last negative case has been reported.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh rose to 3,902 cases and 88 deceased count on Friday. The top five districts in terms of the COVID-19 infection rate in the state are Agra (785 cases), Kanpur Nagar (312 cases), Meerut (286 cases), Lucknow (271 cases), and Gautam Buddha Nagar (249 cases).