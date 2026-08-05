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Relief for Nitin Gadkari as Bombay HC orders removal of 'defamatory' E20 posts

A petition was filed by Gadkari against Meta Platforms, X Corp., Google and unidentified content creators over videos and posts that allegedly suggested he or his family are benefiting from the government's E20 ethanol-blended petrol programme. Here's what the court said.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 05, 2026, 02:10 PM IST

Relief for Nitin Gadkari as Bombay HC orders removal of 'defamatory' E20 posts
Relief for Nitin Gadkari as Bombay HC orders removal of 'defamatory' E20 posts (Source: Filephoto/ANI)
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In major relief to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the Bombay High Court directed social media platforms X, Meta and Google to remove 'defamatory and misleading posts' linking him and his family to the ethanol-blending programme benefits. The Court also noted the lack of an effective mechanism to promptly pull down abusive and defamatory content online without being compelled to approach the courts. 

Bombay HC orders removal of defamatory E20 posts against Nitin Gadkari

Single-judge Justice Arif Doctor has directed the removal of all the content  after finding the material to be "per se defamatory." The order is issued to remove any other content in future, if highlighted by him. 

A petition was filed by Gadkari against Meta Platforms, X Corp., Google and unidentified content creators over videos and posts that allegedly suggested he or his family are benefiting from the government's E20 ethanol-blended petrol programme. Gadkari rejected the claims as false, fabricated and  AI-generated material.

In a suit filed through advocate Sandeep S Ladda, Gadkari submitted that he has no role in the E20 policy decision-making. The plea submitted that the Ethanol Blending Programme(EBP) was introduced in 2003 under the then Central Government as a national policy initiative aimed at blending ethanol with petrol in a phased manner.  Gadkari argued that he has no role or nexus with the EBP or E20 initiative, either as minister in charge or in any other capacity, citing that he has been the Minister of Road Transport since 2014 till date. He argued that EBP/E20 was conceived, formulated, administered and implemented by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) and not by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

"The purpose and object of filing the Suit is not to curtail or prevent the public at large from engaging in discussion, debate, analysis or fair, just and bona fide criticism of any decision taken by the Plaintiff himself or by his office. However, the Defamatory Content is ex facie false, fabricated, malicious, abusive and grossly defamatory per se, and constitutes defamation in law. Further, the Deep Fake Content exploits the Plaintiff's personality and publicity rights, without his knowledge, consent or authorisation," Gadkari has said in the proposed suit.

E20 policy row

There is intense public scrutiny over ethanol-blended fuel, particularly E20 petrol, with ongoing claims on social media that the higher ethanol blend had caused performance issues and damage in some vehicles. While automakers and government-backed testing agencies have maintained that fuel usage is safe, isolated cases of vehicle issues are attributed to factors such as fuel contamination and maintenance-related concerns. 

While the Centre has been promoting higher ethanol blending in petrol as part of its broader strategy to reduce the country's dependence on crude oil imports, an online campaign, E20 Janata Party, inspired by Cockroach Janata Party, has been formed to protest against E20 fuel. They are demanding that consumers be given the option of buying 100% petrol and seeking the resignation of road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari.

 

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