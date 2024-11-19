Siddique granted relief on the condition that he deposit the passport before the trial court.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to Malayalam actor Siddique, who is accused in a rape charges levelled by a young actor. A bench comprising Justice Bela Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma granted the bail ‘without elaborate reason considering the sensitivity of the case’.

According to LiveLaw, the bench observed, “ the complainant had filed the complaint almost eight years after the alleged incident which had taken place in 2016 and the complainant had also posted the posts on Facebook somewhere in 2018 making allegations about 14 people including the appellant with regard to the alleged sexual abuse and also the fact that she had not gone to the Hema Committee, which was set up by the Government of Kerala, we are inclined to accept the present appeal.”