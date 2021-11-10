Relief for Indian travelers! 96 countries agree to mutually accept vaccine certificates- Check list here

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, international travel has become a hassle, with each country having a different set of norms and quarantine guidelines. A recently announced new rule will now help Indian travelers going overseas make the trip without any problems.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently announced a piece of good news for all international travelers from India. The health minister, on Tuesday, said that 96 countries have agreed to mutually accept the certificates of Indian vaccines.

Further, he also said that this move by over 96 countries is a reflection of worldwide acceptance of India’s vaccines and vaccination process. He announced that out of the 8 vaccines that have gotten the emergency use listing (EUL) approval from WHO, two are Indian vaccines- Covishield and Covaxin.

Mansukh Mandaviya said, “Over 109 crore doses have been administered so far in the country. Under ‘Har Ghar dastak’, healthcare workers are going to all houses to carry out the vaccination drive. And 96 countries have recognised Covaxin and Covishield. You can see the list via CoWIN app.”

The countries that have recognized Indian COVID-19 vaccines are as follows- Canada, The United States of America, Bangladesh, Mali, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Angola, Nigeria, Benin, Chad, Hungary, Serbia, Poland, The S1ovak Republic, Slovenia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Turkey, Greece, Finland, Estonia, Romania, Moldova, Albania, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Sweden, Austria, Montenegro, Iceland, Eswatini, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Malawi, Botswana, Namibia, Kyrgyz Republic, Belarus, Armenia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Georgia, The United Kingdom, France, Germany, Belgium, Ireland, Netherlands, Spain, Andorra, Kuwait, Oman, UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Maldives, Comoros, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Peru, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Brazil, Guyana, Antigua & Barbuda, Mexico, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Columbia, Trinidad & Tobago, Commonwealth of Dominica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Nepal, Iran, Lebanon, State of Palestine, Syria, South Sudan, Tunisia, Sudan, Egypt, Australia, Mongolia, Philippines.

The union minister further commended the Centre’s effort to accelerate the pace of COVID-19 vaccination across the country and cross the 100-crore milestone, which got completed on October 21. Till now, over 109 crore vaccine doses have been administered across the country.

Health Minister Mandaviya said, “The Centre continues to be in communication with the rest of the world so that beneficiaries of the world’s largest COVID vaccination program are accepted and recognized, thereby easing travel for education, business and tourism purposes.”