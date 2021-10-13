Relief for customers during Navratri, Durga Puja as fuel prices remained unchanged - Check rates in your city

Bringing a big relief to customers across India, the rates of petrol and diesel ware kept unchanged for the second day straight even as the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures gained in the international market. As of now, the price of petrol in Delhi is at Rs 104.44 per litre while the rate of diesel is Rs 93.17/litre. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the price of one-litre petrol is Rs 110.41 while that of diesel is Rs 101.03.

In Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 105.09 per litre while the rate of diesel is at Rs Rs 96.28 a litre. Similarly, in Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 101.79 per litre while diesel is at Rs 97.59 a litre.

The fuel prices were kept unchanged for Tuesday and Wednesday after the price rose for seven days straight. Amidst this price rally, the fuel prices touched all-time high levels. The price of petrol and diesel saw a hike after it remained steady since September 5, for a month till October 4, according to IANS.

The price of petrol has risen on 12 of the previous 14 days, after which the rate of fuel has increased overall by Rs 3.25 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel has increased on 15 out of 18 days, and overall the fuel rate has increased by Rs 4.55 per litre. The rates of diesel have also even crossed Rs 100 a litre in several parts of the country. This comes after the rate of petrol crossed Rs 100 per litre across India a few months earlier.

The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures have increased by 0.29 per cent to $83.89 per barrel. Since September 5, when both petrol and diesel prices were revised, the fuel prices in the international market have increased by around $9-10 per barrel.