Reliance welcomes competition, asks Starlink to abide by Indian laws after Elon Musk's jibe at Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries responded to Elon Musk remarks on Starlink India entry, said it never feared competition and all players including Jio must abide by Indian laws; govt process same for all.

Reliance Industries on Friday responded to Elon Musk's recent remarks about Indian market and its role in Starlink's entry, saying it has never feared competition and every player must abide by Indian laws and policies.

In statement, Reliance said government applies same process to every applicant, Indian or foreign, adding that Jio's own satellite services were also awaiting clearances.

"In light of recent remarks about Reliance and Indian market, we wish to place facts on record. Like every Indian enterprise, Reliance has grown in India that welcomes investment and innovation," Reliance said.

Never feared competition: Reliance

Response comes amid Musk's criticism on social media over challenges facing Starlink's entry into India. Reliance said it welcomed competition in satellite communications, including from Starlink.

"That openness rests on rule of law. As Government of India has stated, it applies same process to every applicant, Indian or foreign. Jio's own satellite services await clearances," statement read.

"At Reliance, we have never feared competition. We see it as truest test of who serves customer best. Jio itself entered India's crowded telecom market in 2016 as newest player, with not a single customer. In just ten years, Jio has earned trust of over 530 million customers," company stated.

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Must abide by laws

We welcome competition in satellite communications, including Starlink, Reliance said, adding every player, Jio included, "must serve people of India and abide by laws and policies of land."

SpaceX CEO Musk's swipes at New Delhi on October 7 triggered back-and-forth as he accused "certain oligarchs" of blocking SpaceX's satellite broadband arm to gain spectrum access.

On October 8, communications ministry rejected charge, calling suggestions of discrimination "baseless and misconceived." It said India's satcom framework was fair and non-discriminatory, and security assessment of three entities was underway.

Hours later, Musk escalated, saying Starlink was licenced in over 165 countries and had spent five years complying with Indian rules. "So why still no licence? Is Ambani real boss of India?" he asked.