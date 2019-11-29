Relationship between PM Modi and Uddhav Thackeray is that of brothers: Shiv Sena

As Uddhav Thackeray took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Thursday, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana has shred light on the relationship between PM Modi and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Sena mouthpiece Saamana in its article has said that the relationship between Uddhav Thackeray and PM Modi is that of brothers. These observations have come at a time when both the parties ended their 30-year-old alliance after they couldn't solve the deadlock over the Maharashtra government formation over the issue of the rotational chief minister.

Saamana in its article has further mentioned that PM Modi is not just of one party, he belongs to the entire nation.

"If we accept this, then why should the state government keep any rage in their minds for those whose views do not match with ours? Afterall, Struggle and fight are part of our life," said Saamana.

On the Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra, the article state that the alliance will deliver a strong government and will not be slave of the 'Gods of Delhi'.

Following Uddhav's swearing-in, hoardings and banners can be seen in Mumbai congratulating Shiv Sena chief, after he took oath as the Chief Minister of the state yesterday.

Addressing media after his first cabinet meeting on Thursday, Uddhav said, "I have asked officials to provide me with complete information on state and centre schemes for farmers, in the next two days. Once I get all details, I will take a decision accordingly."

"I am happy to tell you all that the first decision that this cabinet has taken is to approve Rs 20 Crores for the development of Raigad which was the capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I want to assure the people of the state that we will give a good government. I want to help the farmers in a manner which will make them happy," Uddhav added.

Earlier, the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' released their CMP for the coalition government in which the three alliance partners have "committed to uphold the secular values enshrined in the Constitution" as they promised to bring several schemes for farmers, youth and women.

"The alliance partners commit to uphold the secular values enshrined in the Constitution. On contentious issues of national importance as well as of state importance especially having repercussions/consequences on the secular fabric of the nation, the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress will take a joint view after holding consultations and arriving at a consensus," the preamble of the CMP said.