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Delhi winter air pollution plan: Parking fee to double, WFH, no fuel without PUC; Check details

The Delhi government has decided to announce potential restrictions months ahead of winter instead of introducing them after pollution levels spike. Check details

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 19, 2026, 02:28 PM IST

Delhi winter air pollution plan: Parking fee to double, WFH, no fuel without PUC; Check details
Rekha Gupta unveils Delhi winter air pollution plan (File photo/ANI)
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has unveiled the winter air pollution action plan on Friday, with measures to kick in from Nov 1 to Feb 28. The plan is an effort to give officials, businesses and citizens time to prepare before air quality drops between November and February. 

The government has decided to announce potential restrictions months ahead of winter instead of introducing them after pollution levels spike. "Potential restrictions and arrangements are being communicated months before winter sets in so that people do not face inconvenience later," the Chief Minister said.

The plan was prepared under PM Narendra Modi’s guidance and builds on the 2026-27 ‘Green Budget’.

What is Delhi's winter air pollution plan: Key highlights

Fuel & Transport: Focus on the transport sector to reduce pollution.

Time-bound Actions: Measures are time-bound and will be rolled out in phases.

No New Vehicles Without Compliance: New vehicles will need to meet emission norms before registration.

Graded Response System: Actions will follow the Graded Response Action Plan based on AQI levels.

Public Transport: Push more buses, metro frequency, and EV charging stations to cut private vehicle use.

Construction Ban in Peak Pollution: Construction/demolition work may be banned when AQI crosses ‘Severe’ levels.

Industrial Emission Checks: Industries in NCR to switch to cleaner fuels and undergo regular inspections.

Citizen Advisory: People are advised to avoid outdoor activities during peak pollution days.

Earlier, the Commission for Air Quality Management had tightened construction and demolition norms to curb dust pollution in Delhi-NCR, with new rules effective from April 1, 2026. 

Delhi Winter Air Pollution

Every winter, Delhi faces a severe air pollution crisis, when the Air Quality Index (AQI) frequently crosses 400, entering the "severe" and "hazardous" categories. This seasonal drop in air quality turns the city haze-grey and creates critical health risks for its millions of residents. 

According to a study by cseindia.org, Delhi’s pollution remains high in December even after stubble burning drops, showing a “post-stubble surge” driven by an airshed-wide problem. Smog affects the whole NCR, with smaller cities like Noida and Baghpat seeing bigger pollution spikes than Delhi. Local Delhi sources cause only about one-third of PM2.5, while the majority blows in from the wider region, with vehicles as the single biggest local source. Most PM2.5 is secondary particles formed in the atmosphere from gases released by vehicles, industry and burning, so tackling precursor gases is now as crucial as controlling direct dust and smoke.

 

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