Rekha Gupta, the newly appointed Chief Minister of Delhi, is set to take oath on Thursday (February 20) at the iconic Ramlila Maidan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other Union Ministers and NDA Chief Ministers will attend the swearing-in ceremony. In the recently concluded Delhi Assembly Election, the 50-year-old BJP leader won the Shalimar Bagh (North-West) constituency with 68,200 votes. She will succeed Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). She has worked as Delhi BJP’s General Secretary and has held the position of the National Vice President of BJP’s Mahila Morcha.

Rekha Gupta was born on July 19, 1974 in Harayan's Nandgarh village. She completed her early education in Delhi after her family relocated there when she was two years old. Gupta pursued higher education at Daulat Ram College, Delhi University, where she earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree. She then did an LLB from Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut in 2022. She also holds a Master of Arts and an MBA. Gupta's involvement in politics began during her college years when she joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in 1992 and later became the President of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) in 1996.

According to her election affidavit, Rekha Gupta has assets exceeding Rs 5 crore. Her total income for the year 2023-2024 was reported to be around Rs 1.21 crore, with her individual income amounting to approximately Rs 6.92 lakh. Gupta's financial standing is supported by her professional activities as a lawyer and income from share trading, along with interest from fixed deposits and savings accounts.

Rekha Gupta's husband Manish Gupta is a businessman and has always been supportive of his wife's political journey. The couple has two children: Harshita and Nikunj.