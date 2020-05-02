Regret your 'parties are vultures waiting for dead bodies' remark: WB Governor to Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Saturday lashed out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee once again and appealed her to regret her remarks that 'political parties are vultures waiting for dead bodies’ and ‘journalists must behave’.

Dhankar issued an official statement on Lockdown 3.0, the extension in the nationwide lockdown announced by the Centre on May 1.

"I appeal to CM to regret her statement that 'political parties are vultures in wait for the dead bodies' and that journalists 'must behave' and take everyone along," read the statement.

He also urged all senior police and administrative officers to be fair in their duties and avoid any political affiliation or stance.

"My message to senior police and administrative officers: Be fair, avoid any political affiliation or stance and deliver with your best foot forward," he said in the statement.

"I am sure all concerned in the state govt will ensure that the needy get full benefit of free ration from Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. There should be no corruption, diversion, political interference or controlling this. Benefit should reach poor & not the coffers of black marketers," the statement read further.

On Friday, Dhankar had accused the chief minister of hiding details regarding coronavirus cases in the state and asked her to come out with actual figures. "West Bengal is the only state where the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) faced problems in carrying out their work. When the entire country is fighting against COVID-19 and the IMCT came to assess the situation, we should have received it with red carpet instead of opposing it. With IMCT coming to the state, the number of testing has increased. After their visit, there have been positive changes in the state," the governor had said.

On the other hand, the ruling Trinamool Congress had criticised Centre's decision to extend the lockdown by two weeks from May 4 without giving an account of the prevailing coronavirus situation and failing to chalk out a roadmap for revival of the economy reeling under the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We have nothing to say about the extension of the lockdown for two more weeks as our party has already said that we would go by the Centre's decision on the lockdown," veteran TMC leader and MP Saugato Roy told PTI over the phone.

The TMC and the BJP are engaged in a war of words over the visit of central teams to assess the coronavirus situation in West Bengal.