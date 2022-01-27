Register your pets by February 14 in THIS city or pay challan - Details inside

The Noida Authority has extended the date for registering pets that include cats and dogs till February 14. As per the local council, registration camps will be held for the ease of people to get their pets registered.

Once the registration is closed on February 14, challans will be issued for those owners who have not registered their pets with the authority. The challans can go up to a thousand rupees.

The decision has been taken as a step to make Noida a smart city and decrease incidents of dog bites. Once the pet is registered, it will make it easy for the authorities to track down stray dogs in the city. At the same time, stray cows and bulls roaming on the road will be sent to a Gaushala.

The Noida Pets Registration App was launched in November 2021 by the Authority's CEO Ritu Maheshwari and can be downloaded from the Google Play store. With the help of the app, any pet lover can register for pets while sitting at home. For this, the authority has kept a fee of Rs 500 for one year. After registration and payment of fees, it will be the responsibility of the authority to get each registered pet vaccinated against rabies.

Documents necessary for Pet registration:

- ID proof

- Address proof

- Two photographs of the pet owner and a card of the pet's vaccination