Regional parties request Prez Ram Nath Kovind to give them a chance

The exit polls have almost unanimously predicted another BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, but Opposition parties are not yet ready to throw in the towel. In case no party manages to win a clear majority and there is a hung Parliament, the Opposition parties have decided to write to President Ram Nath Kovind, with a request to give them an opportunity to prove their majority.

A senior Opposition leader told DNA that the regional parties expect a hung Parliament. "A representation will be made to the President, saying that after results are declared and a notification for the 17th Lok Sabha is issued, kindly give the group of Opposition parties an opportunity to submit a list of 272 members who can provide an alternative government at the Centre. The President will be requested to look into their request while examining the claim made by BJP and its allies," the leader said.

The letter will be signed by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee or a nominee from the TMC, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, BSP leader Satish Mishra, NCP's MP Praful Patel, and a representative from the DMK, he said.

A regional party leader involved in drafting the letter said it would be up to the Congress if it wanted to join the government or support it from outside. "That call will be taken by the Congress," he said.

Meanwhile, another leader from south India said exit polls don't reflect the prevailing anger against the BJP.

In a related development, regional Opposition parties have secured opinion from various legal luminaries on who can be invited to form government in the event of an hung Parliament. The Opposition listed past precedents in this regard during previous state and parliamentary elections. Their copy of legal counsel will also be submitted to the President.

Pawar Play

NCP leader Sharad Pawar has been trying to bring various Opposition parties together on a united front to oppose BJP

Joining the NCP in these efforts are the TDP, Trinamool, Samajwadi Party, BSP and DMK. They said it will be up to the Congress if it wants to join the alliance