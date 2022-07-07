Refund or flat! Amrapali home buyers in confusion, know where is the issue

(Image Source: IANS)

Amrapali home buyers are in dilemma. The buyers who are unable to pay the dues due to paucity of money have also been given the option to take a refund against the flat. Last year in September, the Supreme Court had warned that the flat buyers of Amrapali Group who are not clearing their dues as per the payment plan, their units can be cancelled and will be considered as unsold inventory.

Those who want to take refund in lieu of flats were given time to apply for it till June 30, 2022. Of those who had booked flats with the group, 1,800 home buyers have applied for refund. Now the time limit to opt for a refund has been increased till July 15 to take a final decision. Any person who wants to change the decision can do this during this time frame.

The Supreme Court had last year informed that a consortium of six banks had agreed to start issuing loans to home buyers. Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Bank of India, SBI, Punjab and Sindh Bank, and UCO bank have formed a consortium that have agreed to give loans and finance the project.

So where is the issue?

Amrapali home buyers are now in catch 22 situation. If they opt for refund, they will get only 80% of the total deposit. This money will be paid once the flat is sold.

The interest on the loan from the bank that the home buyer has been paying for the past 8 to 10 years has also gone out of their pocket.

Those who want to retain their flats but don't have the money to clear the dues are also in trouble. Arranging outstanding amount may not be easy for them.

Many families who lost their jobs or their earning member during the Covid-19 pandemic are worried as to from where they will arrange the remaining amount.