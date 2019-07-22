Headlines

Refrain from making such comments: JP Nadda pulls up Pragya Thakur for saying 'didn't become MP to clean drains'

The newly-elected BJP MP Sadhivi Pragya Singh Thakur was told by the party working president JP Nadda to refrain from making such comments.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2019, 04:52 PM IST

Bhopal BJP MP Pragya Thakur, who on Sunday made a controversial statement saying she was not elected as a Member of Parliament for getting drains and toilets cleaned, was pulled up by party working president JP Nadda on Monday, sources said.

The first time MP from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur had met BJP working president JP Nadda and BJP General Secretary (organization) BL Santhosh at his office today.

According to reports, the newly elected BJP MP Sadhivi Pragya Singh Thakur was told by the party working president JP Nadda to refrain from making such comments.

Earlier on Sunday during a meeting with party workers in Sehore, Pragya Thakur had said, "Hum naali saaf karwane ke liye nahi bane hain. Hum aapka shauchalaya (toilets) saaf karne ke liye bilkul nahi banaye gaye hain. Hum jis kaam ke liye banaye gaye hain, vo kaam hum imaandaari se karenge. (We were not elected to get your drains cleaned. We were not elected to get your toilets cleaned. We will do all the work we have been elected for.")

Her comment came in response to a grievance raised by a party worker over the issues faced by people due to lack of cleanliness and hygiene in the area.

During the meeting, she also said that the duty of an MP is to work in cordination with the local representatives, MLAs or municipal councillors for the development of the constituency. However, she suggested workers to approach local representatives for getting their local problems solved instead of calling her again and again.

Reacting on her statement, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had said, "I am not surprised by her obnoxious statement. She is known for her discriminatory statements. This is her thought process and it is very unfortunate. Also, she has openly opposed the Prime Minister's programme."

