Reena Rai, woman accompanying Punjabi actor-activist Deep Sidhu, out of danger now

Punjabi activist and actor Deep Sidhu died in a road accident near Delhi on Tuesday night. However, the woman accompanying him in the car, Reena Rai survived the crash and is currently undergoing treatment in Sonipat and is out of danger. The airbag in the car saved Reena's life.

For the unversed, Reena Rai is Deep's fiance and they had been in a relationship for a long time.

Deep Sidhu was in the news last year after he was arrested in February last year for the Republic Day violence during the farmers' agitation against the three farm Bills, which have now been repealed by the Central government. A tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day had turned violent after protesters came to the Red Fort.

The Delhi Police had said in its FIR that Deep Sidhu "instigated the mob not to follow the permitted route of the Kisan parade and breach barricades with tractors" on January 26, 2021.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sonipat, Rahul Sharma, said that the accident took place at Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway."As per investigation done till now, he (Deep Sidhu) was driving and the woman was on the passenger seat," Sharma said. Sharma said that as per the investigation conducted so far, they were travelling towards Bathinda. "The driver of the truck is not in our custody yet. Our teams are on the job to nab him so that full story can be known," he said.

(With ANI inputs)