Reena Rai, Deep Sidhu's girlfriend, shares FIRST post after Punjabi actor-activist's death - SEE PICS

Punjabi activist and actor Deep Sidhu died in a road accident near Delhi on Tuesday night. His girlfriend Reena Rai, accompanying him in the car, survived the crash and is out of danger. The airbag in the car saved Reena's life.

On Wednesday night, Reena took to Instagram to post a heartfelt tribute to the late actor. She posted pictures of herself with Deep Sidhu and wrote, "I’m broken I’m dead inside please come back to your soulmate which you promised me that you won’t leave me in any lifetime."

"I love you my Jaan my soul boy you are my heartbeat. As I was lying in the hospital bed today I heard you come whisper I love my Jaan I know you are forever with me….we were planning our future together and now you are gone. Soulmates don’t leave each other and I’ll see you on the other side Jaan #Truesoulmates," she added.

Deep Sidhu was in the news last year after he was arrested in February last year for the Republic Day violence during the farmers' agitation against the three farm Bills, which have now been repealed by the Central government. A tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day had turned violent after protesters came to the Red Fort.

The Delhi Police had said in its FIR that Deep Sidhu "instigated the mob not to follow the permitted route of the Kisan parade and breach barricades with tractors" on January 26, 2021.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sonipat, Rahul Sharma, said that the accident took place at Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway."As per investigation done till now, he (Deep Sidhu) was driving and the woman was on the passenger seat," Sharma said. Sharma said that as per the investigation conducted so far, they were travelling towards Bathinda. "The driver of the truck is not in our custody yet. Our teams are on the job to nab him so that full story can be known," he said.

