Reeling under cold spell, Delhi dips to 3.6 degrees Celsius; IMD issues red alert

After the minimum temperature of Delhi further dropped to record its chilliest day at 1.7 degrees Celsius on December 28, the minimum temperature on Sunday is slated to be 3.6 degrees Celsius. The temperature was recorded at 6:10 AM near the Safdarjung area, where visibility was recorded at 600 meters and as low as 300 meters in Palam at 5:30 AM.

Due to the continuous cold wave conditions in the national capital, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a 'red' warning in the region. The red colour denotes extreme weather condition. The IMD has issued the warning for December 29-30 after the temperature in parts of Delhi dropped.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature of 1.7 degrees on Saturday was recorded at Lodhi road, while Aya Nagar registered 1.9 degrees Celsius.

The cold waves have intensified while fog canopied parts of the city. People spent the night at a shelter home in Sarai Kale Khan.

The temperature has dipped to several degrees in the national capital. The temperature in Delhi dropped to less than 3 Degree Celsius in the early morning of December 28. A temperature of 2.4°C was recorded in Delhi at 6:10 AM yesterday, according to the IMD. Temperatures were 2.4 and 3.1 degrees at Safdurjung Enclave and Palam, respectively.

Moreover, Dense fog was seen at Rajpath, while the homeless were seen taking refuge in the night shelters to protect themselves from the harsh weather. Delhiites also set up bonfires to keep themselves warm.

Two flights were also cancelled, while six were delayed, on Saturday from the Indira Gandhi International Airport due to extremely low visibility.

The city shudders in the lowest temperatures of this winter season. According to reports, the winter season being experienced by the national capital region currently is the coldest December in 118 years since 1901. However, the met department has warned that it's possible the mercury dips further. Chilly weather is expected to continue in Delhi-NCR this week, while the severity of the winter will start reducing from December 31.

Giving an update regarding the recovering temperatures across several regions in North India, the IMD stated that temperatures have risen by 2-3 °C at many places over UP, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi. The temperature has also risen by 1-2 °C at many places over Bihar and by 0.5 °C - 1 °C at few places over Madhya Pradesh, along with isolated places over Rajasthan.

However, the met department also did not downplay the severity of the cold spell just yet. "Temperatures have fallen by 1-2 °C at few places over West Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh during past the 24 hours," the IMD observed at 5:30 AM on Sunday, "However, no significant change in temperatures over remaining parts of northwest India."