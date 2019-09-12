Reduce hefty traffic fines: Maharastrah govt to Centre

On the eve of state polls, the Shiv Sena-led state transport department has stayed the implementation of the increased fines for traffic offences under the revised Motor Vehicles Act.

Transport Minister Diwakar Raote wrote to Union Road Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday asking him to reduce the penalties. He added that the state had stayed implementation of the law till further clarity from the Centre.

"Surely, penalties prescribed under the 1988 Act are meagre and don't serve as a deterrent in implementing the law," Raote told reporters, but pointed to "public anger" over the revised fines.

"The fines prescribed in the new act have been increased exorbitantly and have raised a public outcry. The central government is requested to consider and reduce them by making suitable amendments in the central Act," he wrote in his letter.

"The people are opposing the rise in fines, not the law... The state has no firm stance on this law," Raote told reporters.