‘Reduce gap between doses, allow booster shots’: Aaditya Thackeray to Centre amid Omicron scare

The central government and state administrations and tightened their COVID-19 guidelines amid the spread of the Omicron variant in several states. Till now, a total of 10 Omicron cases have been detected in Maharashtra, urging the state government to pull up their socks.

In view of the current situation, Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray has written a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, suggesting various measures to combat the spread of the Omicron variant in the country.

In his letter, he suggested several steps that can be taken to prevent the Omicron variant from spreading further in India. He suggested a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine for frontline workers and reducing the gap between two vaccine doses in his letter.

Thackeray wrote, “India’s vaccination drive in the past few months has progressed by leaps and bounds, attempting to cover all citizens with a shield of protection from COVID-19. While most of our country’s life and livelihood is now back to almost normal the threat of omicron looms on people.”

I’ve written to Health Minister (GoI) Shri @mansukhmandviya ji, a few suggestions that have come from various interactions with doctors and those closely observing the covid situation closely, so that we can protect our citizens in the light of newly emerging variants. pic.twitter.com/XZcdXFNOYM December 7, 2021

In his letter, Aaditya Thackeray suggested the Centre “to allow all these front-line workers and health care workers, who have received both their doses early in the year, should be allowed a “third shot at their studied desire.”

The Maharashtra minister further suggested the reduction of the minimum age of vaccination to 15 years. He wrote, “It will enable us to cover secondary schools and junior colleges with vaccine protection.”

Thackeray said, “If the gap between two doses is reduced to four weeks, just like for those applying to work or study abroad, the city will cover 100% of its population with the second dose by mid-January 2022, without asking for more vaccines or altering its delivery schedule.”

The Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa over two weeks ago and has since spread to over 35 countries across the globe. The Centre has decided to tighten international travel guidelines to prevent any more Omicron-positive passengers from spreading the variant.