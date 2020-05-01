Red zones will remain shut even after May 3: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that strict restrictions that have been put in the red zones in the state will be continued even after the coronavirus lockdown ends on May 3.

Addressing a press briefing, Thackeray said, “The areas marked as Red zones will be under strict observation even after lockdown ends on May 3. The Red zones will not open. This means Mumbai, Pune & Nagpur cities which have seen a rise in COVID-19 cases will not be opened after lockdown ends on May 3.”

The chief minister also said that the state stands firm in fighting the coronavirus crisis.

When asked what will the government do the national lockdown ends on May 3, he said, "priority of the government is to save lives."

"We will surely give relaxations after May 3 seeing the condition of specific areas but be cautious and co-operate, else whatever we have achieved in the past few days will be lost. So, we will go ahead with patience and caution," Thackeray said.

He further urged people not to panic and expressed hope by saying of winning the COVID-19 war with public support.

“I want people to not panic about COVID-19. It's only about starting the treatment on time. From few days old babies to 83 years old people have recovered and gone home. People on ventilators have also recovered well,” the Shiv Sena chief said, adding that figures would have been really high had there been no lockdown.

The CM assured that necessary steps will be taken to assist people who are stranded in other states due to the lockdown.

“For sending people of others their to their homes and bringing ours back, there is a system. One needs to follow rules and guidelines. Do not rush and make a crowd. It will be in the process. If panic and indiscipline persists then we may withdraw the permission,’’ he warned.

Thackeray also informed that the state government is taking good care of all police personnel who have tested positive for coronavirus. "Out of total positive cases, 75-80 per cent are mild or very mild cases. We have conducted nearly two lakh tests," he said.

Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in India with 10,498 cases and 459 deaths, as per the data from the state health department.