In violation to the ceasefire deal between India and Pakistan, the latter directed drone attacks at various Jammu and Kashmir cities. Meanwhile, red streaks were spotted and explosions were heard as India's air defence intercepts Pakistani drones amid blackout in Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah slammed Pakistan over ceasefire violation. Taking to 'X', he wrote, "This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up."

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to announce the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. Taking to Truth Social, US President Donald Trump wrote, "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Moreover, EAM S Jaishankar also welcomed the decision while emphasising that India will continue to stand against terrorism. "India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so", Jaishankar wrote in a post on 'X'.

The ceasefire deal follows Pakistan's multiple attempted drone/missile strikes at Indian bordering states after India launched 'Operation Sindoor' in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22.