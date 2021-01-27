Red Fort violence: Sunny Deol breaks silence on his relationship with Deep Sidhu

Hours after Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu grabbed headlines for the Red Fort violence during tractor parade on Republic Day (January 26), social media was flooded with pictures of Sidhu with BJP MP Sunny Deol. On Tuesday (January 26), several farmers had entered into the Red Fort and hoisted their flags on the iconic monument.

As Sunny Deol's pictures with Deep Sidhu went viral on Tuesday, the popular Bollywood and BJP MP from Gurdaspur took to Twitter saying that he or his family has no connection with Sidhu. Sunny Deol also said that the incident at Red Fort has left him 'deeply saddened'.

Sunny Deol tweeted in Hindi, "आज लाल क़िले पर जो हुआ उसे देख कर मन बहुत दुखी हुआ है, मैं पहले भी, 6 December को ,Twitter के माध्यम से यह साफ कर चुका हूँ कि मेरा या मेरे परिवार का दीप सिद्धू के साथ कोई संबंध नही है। जय हिन्द" (Today, I am very sad to see what happened on the Red Fort, I have already made it clear on Twitter, on 6 December, that I or my family has no connection with Deep Sidhu. Jai Hind)

आज लाल क़िले पर जो हुआ उसे देख कर मन बहुत दुखी हुआ है, मैं पहले भी, 6 December को ,Twitter के माध्यम से यह साफ कर चुका हूँ कि मेरा या मेरे परिवार का दीप सिद्धू के साथ कोई संबंध नही है। जय हिन्द — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) January 26, 2021

Sidhu grabbed the headlines after his pictures and videos from the Red Fort violence surfaced on Twitter and other social media platforms. Sidhu also posted a video on Facebook to justify his actions and said, "We have only hoisted the Mahan Sahib flag on the Red Fort while exercising our democratic right to protest. In this kind of protest, people's anger flares up and you cannot blame one person for inciting the protesters." The Punjabi actor tried to defend himself by saying that the protesters did not remove the national flag from the flag pole at Red Fort.

He said that he had put up the 'Nishan Sahib' as a symbolic protest at the Red Fort. The 'Nishan Sahib' flag, a symbol of the Sikh religion, is seen at all Gurdwara complexes. In a video posted on Facebook, Sidhu said, "To symbolically register our protest against the new farm legislation, we put up 'Nishan Sahib' and a farmer flag and also raised the slogan of Kisan Mazdoor Ekta."

In a related development, farmer leader and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) state president Gurnam Singh Chaduni has accused Deep Sidhu of misleading farmers. The BKU leader said in a video message, "What he (Sidhu) has done today is very condemnable. We had no programme to visit the Red Fort. He went there as a rebel and he people misled people. We did not know that Sidhu would go to the Red Fort."

Deep Sidhu is a Punjabi actor, filmmaker, and activist who was born in 1984 to a Punjabi family in Muktsar, Punjab. Sidhu came into the limelight after he won the Kingfisher Model Hunt and later took part in Grasim Mr. India and became Grasim Mr. Personality and Grasim Mr. Talented.

Months ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha election, Sidhu entered politics and campaigned for Gurdaspur BJP MP Sunny Deol. His first film appearance was in 2015 with 'Ramta Jogi', however, he achieved fame through his 2018 release 'Jora Das Numbria'.