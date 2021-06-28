Red Fort violence: Police make 17th arrest in the case, nab absconding accused in Amritsar

The Delhi Police Special Cell reportedly made a significant breakthrough in the Red Fort violence case on Monday. It has arrested Gurjot Singh, an accused in the January 26 violence and flag hoisting case, who had been on the run.

Gurjot Singh is a resident of Tarn Taran in Punjab and was reportedly at the Red Fort during the incident on Republic Day. The day had seen some protesting groups class with the police at the Red Fort after deviating from the pre-decided route of the Farmers’ tractor rally on January 26.

Police had been searching Gurjot Singh to investigate his alleged involvement in the “conspiracy” and in “instigating” the crowd. Singh allegedly delivered “provocative speeches” from the monument on the day.

There was a Rs 1 lakh bounty on the head of the accused, who was arrested in the city of Amritsar in Punjab.

This is reportedly the 17th arrest made by police in the Red Fort violence case, so far. At least six key suspects, with bounty on their heads, still remain absconding.